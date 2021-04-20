GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $10.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.99 billion and the lowest is $10.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 252,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

