Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.23

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $28.10. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 1,464 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

