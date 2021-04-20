Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 382 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.