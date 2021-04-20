Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE:TT opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

