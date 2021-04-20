Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $67,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,599.47 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

