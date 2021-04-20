Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

