Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

