Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 358 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

