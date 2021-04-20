Global Social Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179,719.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $179,719.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.01 or 0.00647238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.