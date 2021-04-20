Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Globus Medical worth $47,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

