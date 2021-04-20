Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $833.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

