GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Tops $0.0881

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $880,812.33 and $33.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

