GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 107,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,690. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

