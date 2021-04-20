GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $113,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

