GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Apr 20th, 2021

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

