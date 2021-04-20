GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

