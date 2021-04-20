GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

