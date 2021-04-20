GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,554,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

