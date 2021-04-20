Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,330. The firm has a market cap of C$32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.52.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

