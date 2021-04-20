Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,112. The company has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

