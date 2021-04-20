Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Acquires C$2,111,031.25 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 67,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,111,031.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,781.25.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,178.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

TSE:GCG opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The firm has a market cap of C$873.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.67. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$32.30.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

