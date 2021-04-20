Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,735 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific comprises 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DNMR stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

