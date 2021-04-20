Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMDA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

