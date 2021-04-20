Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

