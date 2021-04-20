Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

