Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

