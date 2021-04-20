Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,126 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,284.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

