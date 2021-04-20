Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

MCD stock opened at $231.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

