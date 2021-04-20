Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 75,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

