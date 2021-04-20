Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.