Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

