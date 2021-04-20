Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 212,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
