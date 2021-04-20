Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 212,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

