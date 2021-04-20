Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 212,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

