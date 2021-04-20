HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,140 shares of company stock worth $3,333,803. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

