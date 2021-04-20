H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.