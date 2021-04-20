Head-To-Head Analysis: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

This table compares Amkor Technology and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.41 $120.89 million $0.56 41.79 NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.52 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -46.48

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amkor Technology and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 NeoPhotonics 1 2 7 0 2.60

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 34.83%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.