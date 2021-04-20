Head to Head Review: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) versus Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 52.26 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -16.42 Millendo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.57 million ($3.25) -0.30

Millendo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millendo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Millendo Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.74%. Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 291.63%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24% Millendo Therapeutics N/A -83.79% -67.06%

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Millendo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301 that is in the Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262 to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug designed to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

