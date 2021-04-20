HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

