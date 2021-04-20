Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 267 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

