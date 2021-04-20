HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

ETR:HEI opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.62 and its 200-day moving average is €63.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 12 month high of €79.44 ($93.46).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

