Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Update

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,533,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.