HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HLLGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

