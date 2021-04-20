HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

