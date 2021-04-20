HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit