Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Shares of 29,523 Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Apr 20th, 2021

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,523 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,973. The firm has a market cap of $994.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

