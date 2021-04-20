Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.49. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,952. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $809.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

