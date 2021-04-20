Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New $801,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,307,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,581. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,868,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.