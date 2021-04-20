Henry James International Management Inc. Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

