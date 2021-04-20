Herman Miller Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 747 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Herman Miller by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

