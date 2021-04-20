Hess (NYSE:HES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $206,947,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

