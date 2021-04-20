Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,453,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,468,000 after acquiring an additional 158,783 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,097 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

